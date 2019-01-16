Virginia Beach’s recreation centers to hold vote on new murals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Office of Cultural Affairs and Parks & Recreation asked local artists to propose painted mural concepts for Bayside, Great Neck and Princess Anne Recreation Centers, and now it’s turning to the community to find out which three designs will be selected.

To cast your vote for your favorite design, click here. The three designs with the most votes will be painted at a recreation center entrance, and will remain there for the next two years.

Voting will end January 30.

Here are the five designs, in alphabetical order: