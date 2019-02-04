Elizabeth City man arrested for assault, intent to kill

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – On Thursday, January 31, a man was arrested for assault with the intent to kill.

31-year-old Andrew Jermaine Jordan, with the last known address being located at the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested for the following charges:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill

Discharging a Weapon in Occupied Property

Discharge Firearm in City Limits

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Parole Violation

Jordan was processed and transported to Albemarle District Jail under a $101,000 secured bond and no bond for the Parole Violation.