No injuries reported after shots fired in Elizabeth City mobile home park

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park Thursday morning.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 10:27 a.m. for shots fired. As officers were on their way to the area, dispatch gave them a description of the suspect vehicle.

Officers located a vehicle fitting the description in the area of Roanoke Avenue. The officers detained two subjects, a man and a woman, and took them back to the department for questioning.

Kyle Jorden Anthony King, 24, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm in city limits. He was taken to the Albemarle District Jail under a $51,000 bond.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.