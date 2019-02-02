EVMS President calls for investigation into past yearbooks after Northam controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The President of Eastern Virginia Medical School has called for an external investigation into all past yearbooks that have been published at the school.

This announcement comes after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's 1984 yearbook page surfaced with a controversial photo. That photo had two people, one in blackface and the other in KKK costume.

With assistance from the Board of Visitors' leadership, the president plans to review and determine the processes for publishing the yearbooks, find what, if any, administrative judgement was used and examine the campus' culture.

According to the statement, he also plans to provide recommendations for future actions.

The president promises to begin the investigation as soon as possible, with transparency, and a panel of advocates for diversity and people representative of those including African Americans and people of color.

For full coverage on Gov. Northam's yearbook photo controversy, click here.