Suspect in Virginia Beach hit-and-run, deadly fire appears in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The man charged in a domestic-related incident in Virginia Beach faced a judge this afternoon.

Police have charged 33-year-old Roel Delua is charged with malicious wounding and hit-and-run after officers said he struck a woman with a car as he fled the scene of a deadly house fire.

According to investigators, this happened as Delua was fleeing from his burning home on Rose Petal Drive. Inside the home, police said they found 32-year-old John Kilgore dead.

There is currently no word on how Kilgore died, but police are calling it a homicide.

As this was unfolding, officers were on the hunt for Delua. After about six hours, they arrested him in a Wal-Mart parking lot.

In court Thursday, a judge read Delua his charges. He was also appointed a public defender.

Monday’s incident isn’t Delua’s first home to catch fire. Two years ago, flames destroyed his house in Chesapeake.

News 3 interviewed him afterwards.

The Chesapeake fire chief told us the department had not yet determined a cause for the fire.

Both he and Kilgore lived at the home on Rose Petal Drive. According to Kilgore’s father, the two were married.

Police said more charges against Delua are pending. We have tried speaking with him but he declined.

He’s due in court for a bond hearing next week.