Officials investigating fire, hit-and-run on same Virginia Beach street

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Officials in Virginia Beach are investigating a house fire and a hit-and-run that both happened in the 1700 block of Rose Petal Drive Monday night.
The call came in just after 8 p.m.
Authorities told News 3 that while both happened on the same street, it is unknown if the two incidents are related.
The victim of the hit-and-run was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unknown if there are any injuries from the fire.
There is no further information. The investigation is still in its early stages.
This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.