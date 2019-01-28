Officials investigating fire, hit-and-run on same Virginia Beach street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Officials in Virginia Beach are investigating a house fire and a hit-and-run that both happened in the 1700 block of Rose Petal Drive Monday night.

The call came in just after 8 p.m.

Authorities told News 3 that while both happened on the same street, it is unknown if the two incidents are related.

The victim of the hit-and-run was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

#HappeningNow fire crews, police and forensics here on Rose Petal Drive in #VirginiaBeach. A call was made after 8pm for a working fire. A stretcher was just rolled toward the scene. pic.twitter.com/b5scceCN5v — Samantha German (@samantha_german) January 29, 2019

It is unknown if there are any injuries from the fire.

There is no further information. The investigation is still in its early stages.

