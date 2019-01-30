Yorktown woman studies to become childhood cancer doctor, carrying fight cousin left behind

YORKTOWN, Va. – A legacy of hope, right here in Hampton Roads.

Brandi Volkers, a native of Yorktown, is a medical student-in school to become a pediatric oncologist. Volkers is also the big cousin of Wes Pak, a 12-year-old boy who died just a few months ago after a 7-year fight with Neuroblastoma.

Volkers told News 3 she always wanted to be a doctor, but after Wes was diagnosed she knew treating kids with cancer and working towards a cure was her new calling.

We asked Volkers about her little cousin Wes and through tears she said, “He just thought so differently about life in general. He saw the world in a different way than most of us do.”

Wes was only five when his family learned he had a mass in his abdomen that the doctors at CHKD could not remove. Pediatric Oncologists at Memorial Sloan Kettering did what they could to remove the cancer and Wes even beat it a few times, showing up cancer-free on his scans.

He battled Neuroblastoma for years but last year the cancer came back with a vengeance and though Wes fought hard, he passed away. His obituary read Wes became one with the force on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

Thousands of people have been moved by Wes’s story and his fight against this sickness. His cousin Brandi is one of them. She told News 3 “Because Wes is watching I want to tell him ‘I’m sorry,’ and ‘I’ll do everything I can to make you proud.'”

