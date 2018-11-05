12-year-old battling cancer in York County passes away

YORK COUNTY, Va. — 12-year-old Wes Pak of York County, who was battling cancer, passed away November 3.

The death of Pak was confirmed by the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Pak was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a very rare cancer affecting children, in 2011. His mother Krista said in a previous interview with News 3 that they had stopped treatment and plan on helping Pak live out the rest of his time with family and friends. She added seeing how her young son has impacted hundreds of people makes things a little easier since she knows he’ll live on through everyone else who has met him or came to know him.

You can donate to the family at their Go Fund Me page here.