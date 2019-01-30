Suffolk couple arrested on numerous bestiality charges

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk couple has been arrested on charges that include six counts of crimes against nature.

Suffolk Police arrested 48-year-old Richard Allen Patterson on January 29, on charges including six counts of Crimes Against Nature – Bestiality/Carnally Know any Brute Animal, six counts of Animal Cruelty, and three counts of Revocation of Suspended Sentence

These charges come from an investigation that initially began on July 31, 2017, at a residence shared by him and his wife, Christina Danielle Patterson, in the 2400 block of Freeman Mill Road.

42-year-old Christina Patterson was arrested on October 12, 2018 on six counts of Crimes Against Nature – Bestiality/Carnally know any brute animal.

Officials say after a search of computers seized from the home on October 15 2018, videos were revealed of the couple engaging in acts of bestiality.

Suffolk Police Department followed up the search with a warrant involving Imperial K-9, LLC by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Richard Patterson is staying at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.