City of Hampton, Chespeake Bay Foundation to spend week addressing chronic flooding

HAMPTON, Va. – The City of Hampton and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation are taking part in a innovative week-long session to address flooding and pollution.

During the session, they will meet with experts from the Netherlands and New Orleans.

They told News 3, “Over the course of the week, Hampton’s design team and visiting experts will tour locations in Hampton suffering from recurrent flooding — in particular, the Newmarket Creek area — and propose projects and solutions,” Kenny Fletcher with the CBF said. “The visiting experts will offer key perspective on unique projects to address flooding in other parts of the world.”

The community is also being invited to get involved in the efforts.

Thursday evening, the CBF will host a public meeting at the Hampton Roads Convention Center for residents to attend and give their input on the city’s plan to reduce chronic flooding and improve resilience.

“The events are part of Resilient Hampton, an initiative to strengthen the city’s ability to deal with stresses and disasters,” the CBF said. “Working with New Orleans-based consultants Waggonner and Ball, the city is seeking innovative, sustainable solutions to flooding that provide multiple benefits, such as improving residents’ quality of life, economic viability, pollution reduction, and environmental health.”

Organizers said the experts will spend the week exploring innovative options for the city to consider to improve the issues of flooding.