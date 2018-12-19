Hampton officials, Chesapeake Bay Foundation announce plans to combat flooding and pollution

HAMPTON, Va. – Flooding is a problem across Hampton Roads and most cities are taking action to try and control it.

Today, Hampton City Leaders and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation will announce a “new financing opportunity.”

In a press release, they said “it will explore natural solutions to polluted runoff and flooding.”

The plan is to walk the Central Park Trail near Newmarket Creek. They said this is a main focus of the city’s efforts to combat pollution and flooding.

During Hurricane Florence several parts of Hampton were flooded including North King Street.

Part of the reason could be rising water levels and sinking land. This is becoming a problem across the seven cities. Water levels are rising and the land is sinking, a combination that has serious consequences. “You just add it all up and they’re getting more flooding,” said Dr. Larry Atkinson, a professor at Old Dominion University.

Officials will make the announcement at 1 p.m.