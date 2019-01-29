Man takes guilty plea after murdering his wife in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 74-year-old Richard Wolfz took a guilty plea to second degree murder of killing his wife in court today.

On the morning of January 8, 2018, first responders were called to the 1700 block of Five Fork Road. This is where they found 75-year-old Marlene Woltz dead inside her home.

Robert Wolfz was arrested later that week for second-degree murder.

Friends that knew the couple say they were genuine people who attended block parties and socialized with neighbors.

Neighbors were shocked and even saddened to hear about the loss of Marlene Woltz and that the husband was facing charges.

Currently, Robert Woltz awaits his sentencing that will take place May 29 at 9:30 a.m.