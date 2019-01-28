Norfolk man indicted on murder charges months after girlfriend’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk grand jury has indicted Jeffery Jenkins on first degree murder and strangulation charges.

Jenkins was arrested in July 2018 after police say he concealed the body of Cassandra Saunders, Jenkins' one-time girlfriend.

Court documents say Saunders' body was found in the bathtub of a Ramada Inn on North Military Highway. A medical examiner says she was strangled to death. Her partially-clothed body left in an unfilled bathtub.

Related: Prosecutors say Norfolk man killed girlfriend after judge granted him bond

Jenkins was arrested after Saunders' body was found. He was charged with concealing a dead body.

Jenkins was previously arrested in February 2018. According to Norfolk Police, he was seen strangling Saunders on West 27th Street. Police say they were able to intervene in time to save Saunders and get her to a hospital for her injuries.

Jenkins was arrested following that incident and was ultimately granted bond in court. Jenkins was told to stay away from Saunders; prosecutors say he didn't.

The night Saunders was killed was the night before she was scheduled to testify against Jenkins for the February incident.

Jenkins' case was scheduled to be heard in a Norfolk courtroom Monday. The hearing was continued because a detective needed for the case called in sick.

Jenkins is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.