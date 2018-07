NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating a death at the Ramada Inn on North Military Highway.

48-year-old Casandra Gordon of the 800 block of W. 38th Street was found unconscious at the hotel around 4:30 p.m. July 15. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, detectives are still investigating her death and do not have any other information to release.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.