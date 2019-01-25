Congresswoman Elaine Luria talks government reopening and what it means for affected families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Friday brought a deal to end the longest government shutdown in American history. The compromise between lawmakers and President Trump means the government will reopen for the next three weeks.

But still, families who have been affected and who have had to endure long weeks of uncertainty say they are not celebrating just yet.

“It’s a waiting game. I’m still not going to take a big sigh until it’s absolutely finalized and some legislation passed," says a Coast Guard worker's wife who didn't want to identify herself.

Friday evening, News 3 sat down with Congresswoman Elaine Luria to talk about when federal workers and their families will get their money back. Congresswoman Luria says they voted a couple of weeks ago in order for all federal employees to receive their back pay.

“As soon as the legislation can be passed and signed by the President and those payments can be processed, we can expect the government to be back open and people can get paid and get their back pay as soon as possible," says Rep. Luria.

Friday night, a Coast Guard worker's wife shared that she knows there are still two acts that are pending in the Senate and the House. They are major to her and her husband, because if passed, both would help fund the Coast Guard.

“In three weeks, what’s going to happen? Are we going to have another shutdown? So, that’s why there really has to be some action in terms of the Senate and the House working together and making sure some of these acts are passed," says Coast Guard worker's wife.

Although the government is now opened again, local organizations are still coming together on Saturday for food and supply drives both in Portsmouth and in Chesapeake for Coast Guard families across Hampton Roads.

Congressman Donald McEachin will volunteer at the Help for Hampton Roads Coast Guard Families food distribution site at 1 p.m. on Saturday at 500 S. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.

There will also be a food drive and distribution on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at 4000 Coast Guard Boulevard in Portsmouth. The drive is open to all federal government employees and retirees impacted by the government shutdown. You must bring a government-issued ID to access Base Portsmouth.

Suggested items to bring include:

non-perishable food items

personal hygiene products

toiletries

diapers

baby wipes

formula

pet food

gas cards

