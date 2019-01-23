Blue Angels pilot makes emergency landing while training in California

EL CENTRO, Ca. – A pilot with the Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, was forced to make an emergency landing while training in California Tuesday.

The Navy says no one was hurt when the F/A-18 Hornet made that emergency landing at Naval Air Facility El Centro.

Initial reports indicate the main landing gear on the Hornet did not extend on approach to the airfield following the training flight.

An inquiry into the mishap is underway.

The Blue Angels have been training at NAF El Centro in preparation for the 2019 air show season. Their schedule for the year excludes Hampton Roads, but they are scheduled to return in 2020.