Blue Angels to hold 2020 air show in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Blue Angels will be making there return to NAS Oceana September 19-20, 2020, after they plan to skip Hampton Roads in 2019.

The schedule for 2020 was released recently, and Virginia Beach one of four places in September that the Blue Angels will visit as part of its larger air show schedule that runs from March 2020 to October 2020.

While the Blue Angles will not be here in 2019, they were in town in September 2018 for those in the area to enjoy.

The Blue Angels, the United States Navy’s flight demonstration squadron, is compiled of aviators from both the Navy and U.S. Marine Corp’s.

The Blue Angels have been around since 1946. The shows are used as a recruiting and marketing to for the United States Navy.

