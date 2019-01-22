Man charged with shooting friend over ‘Aretha Franklin debate’ in Suffolk, faces judge

SUFFOLK, Va. – A local story went viral this past summer after an argument over the Queen of Soul led to gunfire.

On August 16 shots were fired along East Washington Street in downtown Suffolk. News 3 was the first news outlet on the scene and heard from witnesses that the entire fight started over an argument related to Aretha Franklin.

The singing icon passed away earlier that morning and a witness told News 3 reporter Rachael Cardin two men, 44-year-old Michael Hatton and 47-year-old Tony Lundy had started to physically fight over whether or not actress Halle Berry would play Aretha Franklin in an upcoming film.

It all started inside a local barber shop, but spilled onto the street where witnesses said Hatton shot Lundy.

Both men went to the hospital and Hatton was later charged with malicious wounding, felony shooting, shooting in a public place, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Lundy had to have emergency surgery and remained in ICU for day following the shooting, but friends have told News 3 he is now in rehab which is going well.

Hatton is scheduled to appear in a Suffolk courtroom Tuesday afternoon, stay with News 3 for updates.