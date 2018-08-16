Argument over Aretha Franklin leads to Suffolk shooting, witnesses say

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim Thursday morning at 10:43 a.m.

The report was from the 300 block of East Washington Street.

The investigation revealed that two adult males were engaged in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

During the altercation, one of the subjects produced a firearm, shooting the other male at least once, according to police.

Witnesses say the two were arguing over the late Aretha Franklin.

Both males received medical treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews.

