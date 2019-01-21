‘Skins scoop: Alex Smith makes first public appearance since leg surgery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two months after undergoing surgery on his broken leg, Redskins quarterback Alex Smith made his first public appearance. Smith took in the Washington Wizards game against the Pistons in a suite Monday afternoon.

NBC Sports’s JP Finlay tweeted out a picture of Smith smiling, who is seen wearing a stabilizing brace in a wheelchair.

Smith suffered a compound fracture of his right leg on November 18th against the Texans – meaning the bone broke through his skin. ‘Skins head coach Jay Gruden estimated Smith, 34 years-old, would face a recovery time of six to eight months.

The Redskins also tweeted out a picture of Smith on the scoreboard during the game.

Alex Smith spotted at the Wizards game pic.twitter.com/KNnrVf7SvX — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 21, 2019