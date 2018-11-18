Redskins rally falls short against Texans, lose Alex Smith to leg injury

LANDOVER, Md. – The Redskins fought with one of the AFC’s hottest teams in the Houston Texans, but came up short in a 23-21 loss on Sunday. Washington lost more than the game though.

Alex Smith left the game in the third quarter on a cart when his lower right leg bent backwards while taking a sack. Smith finished with 135 passing yards and two interceptions.

Justin Reid’s pick six off Alex Smith in the second quarter gave the Texans a 17-7 lead. Houston led by that same score at halftime.

Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn made his first three field goals, but missed his fourth, a 45-yard attempt in the fourth quarter with less than a minute to give the Redskins life.

Colt McCoy, who threw a third quarter touchdown to Jordan Reed, tried to lead the Redskins into field goal position, but Dustin Hopkins’ 63-yard field goal attempt fell short.

The Redskins will have a short week, and will face the Dallas Cowboys for first-place in the NFC East on Thanksgiving Day.