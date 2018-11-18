Redskins quarterback Alex Smith carted off field with leg injury against Texans

LANDOVER, Md. – Redskins quarterback Alex Smith was carted off the field in the third quarter against the Texans with an ankle injury. Smith’s lower right leg bent backwards as he went down on a sack, and the cart came out immediately.
Smith signed a four-year, $94-million contract when he was traded to the Redskins in January.
Ironically, former Redskins QB Joe Theismann tweeted that his gruesome leg injury happened on the same day 33 years ago:
