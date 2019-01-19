No. 1 Duke downs No. 4 Virginia to hand ‘Hoos their first loss

DURHAM, N.C. – The game lived up to the hype. In a match-up of top-five opponents, No. 1 Duke (15-and-2, 4-and-1 ACC) pulled away in the final 2:30 minutes to beat No. 4 Virginia 72-70.

Freshman forward RJ Barrett erupted for 30 points and five rebounds while his classmate Zion Williamson chipped in 27 points and nine rebounds. Fellow freshman Tre Jones did not play with a shoulder injury.

De’Andre Hunter led the Cavaliers (16-and-1, 4-and-1 ACC) with 16 points and four rebounds.

Duke, who lost to Syracuse on Monday, snapped UVA came into the game as the lone undefeated team in college basketball. Their 12-game ACC road win streak was snapped as well.

This was the 50th top-10 game in the history of Cameron Indoor Stadium.