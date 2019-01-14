Top-ranked Duke upset by Syracuse, loses point guard Tre Jones to shoulder injury

DURHAM, NC – Duke, high atop the NCAA men’s basketball poll, experiences multiple lows Monday night.

Five Syracuse players scored double-digits as unranked Syracuse (12-and-5, 3-and-1 ACC) stunned the top-ranked Blue Devils (14-and-2, 3-and-1 ACC) in a 95-91 overtime victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The victory is the first for the Orange over a No. 1 ranked opponent since Jan. 19, 2013 when the Orange defeated Louisville 70-68, and the first on the road since Feb. 2, 1999 against UConn.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it’s the first time a No. 1 Duke team has ever lost at home to an unranked opponent. The Blue Devils had been 90-and-0 entering Monday.

Duke was led by Zion Williamson’s career-high 35 points, the most by a Duke freshman in a single-game.

However, one of the Blue Devils’ other fabulous freshman, Tre Jones, was injured after playing just six minutes in the game. According to the team, Jones suffered an AC joint separation and will be sidelined indefinitely. Jones has started every game this season and leads the team in assists (91), while ranking fourth on the team in points/per game (8.1).

Duke hosts Virginia Saturday night.