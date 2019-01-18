‘Thank you, Beach Hardware’ donations collected for beloved family business closing doors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A beloved Virginia Beach family-owned business is closing its doors January 31 and the community is rallying to help.

A Gofundme page said for over 60 years Beach Hardware brought Hampton Roads a family-friendly atmosphere.

“Roy Mitchell opened the store in the 1950’s and his youngest son, Bill Mitchell, took over the family business in the 1990’s. The store provided for the Mitchell family through three generations. Due to circumstances beyond their control, they are forced to close the doors Jan 31, 2019. Their eagerness to help others, kindness, generosity, knowledge, love for Buckroe Beach and overall warm spirit will be dearly missed by all. Having to close is not only painful, but costly. Let’s come together as a community to help send off Beach Hardware and those directly affected to show them how much they mean to us,” the page said.

They said donations will go towards alleviating debt and allowing the Mitchell family to start over on a clean slate.

News 3 previously gave the shop owner a People Taking Action Award because he helped a homeless man after some nasty winter weather.

Click here to view the Gofundme.