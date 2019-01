Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va — Firefighters in Chesapeake are working a house fire Thursday morning that killed two people.

According to officials, the fire is in the 1000 block Baugher Avenue. Officials added that crews arrived around 5:30 a.m. and three pets died in the blaze.

This is an ongoing fire, with more information to come.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.