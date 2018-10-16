Person inside Chesapeake home during natural gas line explosion dies

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A person has died after an explosion that happened Sunday night.

Crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Lofurno Road around 5:45 p.m. after several calls reported that a house had exploded.

Units arrived three minutes later to find the single-family home with “devastating” damage in flames. A tree and neighboring house were also on fire.

A natural gas line caused the explosion, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

In total officials said nine people were injured which included the two homeowners, five other adults and two firefighters.

On Tuesday Chesapeake officials said one of the people inside the home at the time of the explosion died overnight.

The incident is still being investigated.