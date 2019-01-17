Man arrested in connection with Hampton convenience store parking lot homicide

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division has arrested a man in connection with Wednesday’s shooting death of a man in a convenience store parking lot.

On Thursday, police charged 35-year-old Van Julian Overby III of Hampton with one count of Murder, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. The Newport News Police Department helped Hampton Police locate and arrest Overby without incident.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Roy’s Quick Service II convenience store in the 2900 block of Shell Road around 9:09 a.m. Wednesday.

After an investigation, police say Overby met with the victim, 28-year-old Isaac Allen Chappell, in the parking lot and a verbal argument took place. The argument became violent when Overby pulled out a gun and shot Chappell.

Crews from the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and began life-saving efforts, but Chappell was pronounced dead at the scene.

