HAMPTON, Va. – Police are responding to a homicide scene Wednesday morning.

They are investigating in the 2900 block of Shell Road.

Additionally, Armstrong Elementary School, AWE Bassette Elementary School and Hunter B Andrews Elementary School were placed on lock down at 9:20 a.m., and the lock down was lifted at 9:42 a.m.

It’s unclear if the lock down was related to the homicide at this time.

There is no further information as this is breaking news.

