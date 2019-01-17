Local church holds free dinner for families affected by government shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH MILLS, N.C. - A local church is trying to help ease the burden for families who have been affected by the government shutdown.

Ebenezer Baptist Church in South Mills, North Carolina, held a free family dinner for furloughed government employees Thursday night.

Photojournalist Michael Woodward headed down there to show how the community is helping out.

"South Mills, Camden and Elizabeth City - they've all really come together and supported our Coast Guard community," said Paul Battig, who attended Thursday's dinner due to being affected by the shutdown. "We've really had to take a look at our bills and prioritize what gets paid first."

He said the dinner has really helped at a time when many are strapped for cash.

"They've put together meals like this tonight, allowing us to stretch out our groceries that much farther. Every meal counts at this point; every dollar counts," said Battig.

Battig said while he's hoping the shutdown ends soon, he's been very thankful and appreciative for the kindness and support the community has shown him.

"It's a huge load off of my shoulders and my family's," he said.

