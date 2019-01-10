Coast Guard encourages families to take up dog walking during government shutdown

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – There’s no end in sight to the government shutdown and now families need to start planning ahead, but at what cost?

This week, Coast Guard members were given a list of “tips” to help them navigate their finances. They were told they can become dog walkers, mystery shoppers and even babysitters.

In one instance, it was recommended that they hold garage sales to compensate for their loss of income.

After push back for these tips on managing furlough, the Coast Guard deleted the the document from their website.

The Coast Guard is the only branch of the military affected by the partial government shutdown because they are funded by the Department of Homeland Security and not the Department of Defense.

