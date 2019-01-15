During busy winter months, firefighters urge caution and prevention

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – During the busy winter months when people turn to many sources to heat their homes, firefighters are urging caution.

The winter months are particularly busy for firefighters when it comes to residential fires.

Firefighters in Virginia Beach responded to a fire on Naxera Circle in the Rosemont Forrest South section of the city Sunday morning that left two adults and two children out of their home.

The cause of that fire is believed to be accidental, involving a wood-burning fireplace. No one was hurt.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is urging everyone that uses a fireplace to have the chimney cleaned and inspected yearly. Doing that prevents soot and creosol from building up and also identifies any structural problems that may need to be addressed.

Firefighters are also reminding folks to dump fireplace ashes in a non-combustible container and to allow them to cool for at least 72 hours before disposing of them.