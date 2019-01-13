Family displaced after townhouse fire in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters responded to a townhouse fire Sunday morning at Lynnhaven Parkway & Pleasant Valley Road.

According to officials, dispatch received a call around 11:00 a.m. for a fire inside the home. The first arriving fire crews reported smoke and flames coming from the townhouse.

The fire was put out and is currently under investigation by Fire Marshals. Two adults and two children are displaced due to the smoke and fire damage.

It is not known if the Red Cross will be assisting them. Stay tuned to News 3 for updates.