Norfolk Public Schools to discuss earlier start times, converting another to K-8

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Public Schools will hold a public hearing to discuss the possibility of earlier start times and converting Lake Taylor Middle School into a K-8 facility.

The hearing will be held January 16 at 6 p.m. at Lake Taylor Middle School, located at 1380 Kempsville Road, Norfolk, VA 23502.

Discussion of converting Lake Taylor Middle School into a K-8 facility has been going on since last year.

If you would like to speak at the hearing, contact the School Board Clerk.

You can also sign up outside the auditorium the day of the meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m.