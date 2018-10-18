Norfolk Public Schools to discuss closing two schools, converting another to K-8

NORFOLK, VA – Norfolk Public Schools will hold a community dialogue to discuss possibly closing Poplar Hall and Fairlawn Elementary schools, and the conversion of Lake Taylor Middle School to a K-8 facility.

This meeting will take place Monday, October 29, 2018 at 5:30 p.m., and will be held at Lake Taylor Middle.

The district is working with the firm Cooperative Strategies as it undergoes its educational planning process. On Monday, consultants will provide updates on the work that has been done thus far and will seek input from the community as they formulate their next round of recommendations to the School Board and Administration.

On October 1 and 2, meetings were held to discuss school start times, facility and class size, family impacts, enrollment and transportation needs for the district. Anyone wanting more information or interested in providing feedback may visit the NPS website to complete a questionnaire through October 22.

To access the questionnaire, visit npsk12.com and click on the scrolling message link under the ‘Welcome” heading.