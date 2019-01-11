Portsmouth delegate calls for tolls to be suspended for federal workers affected by shutdown

RICHMOND, Va. – Portsmouth Delegate Steve Heretick announced Friday that he is calling for toll facilities along the Elizabeth River to suspend tolls for federal workers who have been affected by the government shutdown.

In a letter to the Virginia Secretary of Transportation and the CEOs of Elizabeth River Crossings, LLC and the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge, Heretick called for the tolls to be suspended until the shutdown has ended. Heretick is also calling for tolls accrued since December 20 to be reimbursed.

The toll suspension has been requested for furloughed federal workers who have been deemed “essential” and still have to report to work, many of whom cross the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge, the Downtown Tunnel or the Midtown Tunnel on their way to work.

“While we cannot undo the financial burdens and hardships this federal shutdown has brought to the homes of thousands of Virginians, we can certainly work together as responsible corporate citizens to help to alleviate the avoidable additional impact that job-related commuting adds to this,” said Heretick.

Click here and here to read Heretick’s letter to the toll facilities.

