Local delegate fights to have marijuana legalized in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Legalize marijuana: That’s the message from a Hampton Roads delegate Tuesday night.

Steve Heretick, a Democrat from Portsmouth, posted a YouTube video that lasted about two and a half minutes.

In the video, he compared marijuana laws to previous probation laws.

He said as a former Justice Department attorney and as President of the Virginia Board of Medicine, he understands the risk of any type of intoxicant.

But he said the decision to use marijuana is a personal choice made by adults.

In the video, he supported laws that would allow the production and personal use of marijuana.

Related: Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney says he won’t prosecute simple marijuana charges

He said he introduced a bill in front of the house of delegates Tuesday and encouraged people to read and give their input.