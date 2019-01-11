× How to pay your bills during the government shutdown

NORFOLK, Va. – This weekend thousands of federal government employees are due to get paid, but because of the ongoing government shutdown that money won’t be there.

News 3 is reaching out to different companies and agencies for advice on how impacted employees can pay their bills.

Dominion Energy

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy says they’re offering a number of options for people need financial assistance. Customers can request extensions, create an agreement to pay balances off over time, and request payment assistance.

Paying rent/mortgage

The federal Office of Personnel Management offers sample letters people can sent to their landlords or mortgage collectors. They recommend speaking with the landlord, mortgage company, or creditor before sending the letter in order to work out a reduced payment plan.

Keep in mind once the shutdown ends and employees are fully paid they will likely have to pay the full amount owed of their rent or mortgage.

Claiming unemployment benefits

Government workers on furlough can request unemployment benefits, according to the Virginia Employment Commission. The amount of money employees receive will range from a minimum of $60 per week for 12 weeks to a maximum of $378 a week for 26 weeks.

Employees who request the benefits will have to repay them once back pay is received.

North Carolina has a similar policy to Virginia.

Banking

Banks say they will work with customers impacted by the shutdown.

Bank of America says to call its Client Assistance Program.

Wells Fargo also says to give them a call or visit a branch.

Navy Federal Credit Union is offering 0% interest loans to some customers.

Cell Phone bills

Several cell phone companies are providing assistance to furloughed workers during the shutdown.

Verizon is offering “promise to pay” arrangements where customers can pay at a later date.

AT&T is offering flexible payment options and the company says will adjust late fees, provide extensions, and work with customers.

T-Mobile and Sprint are also offering support.

Local Help

News 3 has seen several local businesses offering to help furloughed workers.

3 Amigos Hickory in Chesapeake is offering free tacos to Coast Guard family and friends.

Wolves in Wool in Yorktown is offering free haircuts to furloughed workers.

Food Bank of the Albemarle is offering food to families impacted by the shutdown.

Note: This is an ongoing compilation. If know of a business helping or have questions, email desk@wtkr.com