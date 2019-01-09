Food Bank of the Albemarle offering assistance to families impacted by shutdown

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Food Bank of the Albemarle is encouraging federal government employees affected by the government shutdown, including contractors, enlisted personnel and support staff, to take advantage of the Bank’s community-based services.

As a temporary measure for those experiencing financial hardship, the Bank is offering supplemental food, personal care products, household supplies and other assistance.

The Bank will also offer information about other related services, including additional area food pantries, mobile distributions, school pantries and similar programs.

Federal employees are welcomed to arrange to receive assistance until the government reopens and their paychecks are secured.

“We know that many of those employed at Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City are working without being compensated, or have been furloughed as a result of the government shutdown,” said Liz Reasoner, executive director of the Bank. “This puts an immeasurable strain on household finances as bills, debt, and other responsibilities continue on even as you are denied a paycheck. Food Bank of the Albemarle can help ease some of that burden by providing you and your family with food and other basic necessities until this crisis is over.”

The Albemarle Food Pantry, one of the Bank’s programs, is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Furloughed workers unable to come in during regular pantry hours can come on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more, click here.