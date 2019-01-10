VDOT crews preparing roads for possible snow on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - With the chance of winter weather this weekend, VDOT is using the calm before the storm to prepare for any treacherous conditions.

News 3's Aleah Hordges talked to people in Williamsburg about the last time snow fell and the possible snow on the way.

The roads now might not look the same in just a few days.

VDOT has been laying down chemicals to avoid ice forming on primary roads in Williamsburg and Franklin. It's what they did before the winter storm last month.

Williamsburg saw up to 8 inches of snow, creating accidents across the area and delaying openings to many places nearby.

"It pretty much turns into a ghost town, especially here in Colonial Williamsburg," said local Dave Cyphers. "I don't know about the ice rink. It might open; I'm not sure."

VDOT is warning people to stay off the roads in severe weather, especially if you don't have to drive.

"And if I find it's gonna be too rough, I'll just take it easy and maybe stay off the roads, but we'll see," said Janie Livingston, another local.

Cyphers agreed.

"If it's snow, watch for the black ice, go slow, do what you got to do, but [don't] cause an accident because you need to get out. Try to drive normal," he said.

VDOT crews will be out pre-treating the roads in the area and on all the interstates through the night and into the morning.