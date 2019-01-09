Bloods gang member on ‘Hampton Roads’ Most Wanted’ list captured in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The man who has earned the title of “Hampton Roads’ Most Wanted” has been arrested.

Authorities say 20-year-old Yasir Malik Smith was taken into custody at a Norfolk home in the 7700 block of Doris Drive around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bloods gang member was wanted for a variety of narcotics- and firearm-related offenses and escaped from police after a vehicle chase in Norfolk Monday.

Monday afternoon, Smith was identified as the driver of a black Mercedes with Virginia license plate UZT-8346 near the intersection of E. Princess Anne Road and Ballentine Boulevard in Norfolk. Authorities saw Smith’s girlfriend as a passenger in the vehicle.

Officials say Smith is known to drive stolen vehicles and switch their license plates.

Smith’s arrest was the result of a joint effort between U.S. Marshals and Norfolk Police Department fugitive squads, the Norfolk Police Department Special Operations Team and the NPD Gang Unit.

Smith will be held at the Norfolk City Jail.

