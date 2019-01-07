U.S. Marshals searching for Bloods gang member on ‘Hampton Roads’ Most Wanted’ list

NORFOLK, Va. – U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who has earned the title of “Hampton Roads’ Most Wanted.”

Authorities say 20-year-old Yasir Malik Smith is a known Bloods gang member and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Marshals are searching for Smith for a variety of narcotics- and firearm-related offenses. He escaped from police after a vehicle chase in Norfolk Monday afternoon.

Earlier Monday afternoon, Smith was identified as the driver of a black Mercedes with Virginia license plate UZT-8346 near the intersection of E. Princess Anne Road and Ballentine Boulevard in Norfolk. Authorities saw Smith’s girlfriend as a passenger in the vehicle, which has not yet been found.

Smith is described as a light-skinned black man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has a tattoo of a “W” on his neck.

Officials say Smith is known to drive stolen vehicles and switch their license plates.

The following outstanding warrants have been issued for Smith:

Suffolk – two counts of Attempted Homicide and related charges

Norfolk – Narcotics

Chesapeake – Narcotics

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who has seen Smith or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online here or via the P3 Tips app.

