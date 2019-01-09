Arrest made in October shooting of Hampton auction gallery employee

HAMPTON, Va. – A suspect has been arrested in an October 2018 shooting that left one man dead.

Joshua James Hartman of Newport News was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless handling of a firearm in the death of Courtney Dewayne Thomas, who was working at the Phoebus Auction Gallery when he was killed.

According to Hampton Police, the incident happened in the first block of East Mellen Street. Thomas was found suffering from a single gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the killing appeared to be an isolated incident between two people both employed by the Phoebus Auction Gallery. One of the employees was handling a firearm within the business when a round was discharged, striking Thomas.

Hartman remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.