Police: Hampton auction gallery employee killed after round fired inside business

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating the death of a Phoebus Auction Gallery employee Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the first block of East Mellen Street in reference to a shooting complaint at 2:43 p.m. Police arrived to find a man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. His identity will not be released until his next of kin is notified.

A preliminary investigation revealed this was an isolated incident between two people who both worked at the gallery. One of the employees was handling a gun inside the business when a round was discharged, striking the other employee and causing a life-threatening injury.

The exact circumstances around this incident are still under investigation.

More information will be released once it becomes available.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online here and here.

