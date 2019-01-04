Hampton Roads Regional Jail ex-corrections officer indicted after January 2018 incident

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Former Hampton Roads Regional Jail correctional officer Dale P. Barnes was indicted Thursday after a 2018 incident involving an inmate.

According to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Barnes was charged with malicious wounding and strangulation after the incident, which occurred January 9 in the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon Wrobleski and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney CaShea Coleman will prosecute the case.

