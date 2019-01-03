Perquimans Co. school honors teacher who died through scholarship, grants

PERQUIMANS Co., N.C. – After an elementary school teacher died unexpectedly during a fire drill in December, the community she served is honoring her memory through a newly-established fund.

According to school officials, contributions have been pouring into the Perquimans County School Foundation in honor of Kim Daugherty, who taught at the Hertford Grammar School. The funds are being received by the foundation and held in a special line item, and will be used to continue Daugherty’s educational legacy.

“We are in the early stages, but our hope is to award a scholarship to a senior at Perquimans High School and mini-grants to teachers beginning next year,” said Foundation President Antoine Moore. “We all know how passionate Daugherty was about her students and her job. We couldn’t think of a better way to honor her memory than to help students continue their education.”

Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter said that Daugherty’s family will be asked to help develop guidelines and criteria for how the money is used.

Donations can be made to the Foundation at PO Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944, and are tax deductible.