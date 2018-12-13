Perquimans Co. teacher passes away unexpectedly during fire drill

PERQUIMANS Co, N.C. – A local elementary school is mourning the loss of one of its teachers.

James R. Brunch, Assistant Superintendent of Perquimans County Schools, told News 3 Kim Hunter Daugherty died unexpectedly during a fire drill Thursday. Hunter was a teacher at Hertford Grammar School.

Brunch said Daugherty had a medical emergency during the drill, and the school’s nurse and local EMTs responded immediately to the situation.

Daugherty was then taken to Chowan Hospital in Edenton, North Carolina. Hospital staff later notified school officials that Daugherty had died.

There is no further information.

