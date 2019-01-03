14 arrested in Newport News domestic violence suppression operation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department announced that its officers have arrested 14 people in a coordinated takedown of a citywide domestic violence operation.

The investigation began in the early morning of December 20, resulting in more than 27 charges.

The department says “Operation Mistletoe” was a warrant operation that was executed to address the significant number of domestic-related aggravated assault charges throughout Newport News.

The following people were arrested in connection with the operation:

Darrin Eugene Springer – Assault & Battery of Family Member (misdemeanor)

Corey Andrew Traut – Assault & Battery of Family Member (misdemeanor)

Jayvold Lamont Royal – Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (felony)

Beale Henry Carter – Strangulation (felony), two counts of Assault & Battery of Family Member (misdemeanor)

Perry Vanell Johnson – Juvenile & Domestic Relations Capias (misdemeanor)

Marshall Anderson Edmunds, Jr. – Probation violation on Assault & Battery of Family Member (misdemeanor)

Rontral Lamont Hunter – Assault & Battery of Family Member (misdemeanor)

La’Vernal Teon Nicholson, Jr. – Assault & Battery of Family Member (misdemeanor), Damage Property (misdemeanor)

Dominique James Williams – Assault & Battery of Family Member (misdemeanor)

Brandon James Monroe – Probation violation for Distribution of Cocaine (felony), FTA (misdemeanor)

Ava Latasha Wright – Assault & Battery of Family Member (misdemeanor), Petit Larceny (misdemeanor), Obstruction of Justice (misdemeanor), Threats to Bomb/Burn (felony)

Thomas Whitehead – Assault & Battery of Family Member (misdemeanor)

Demonte Clark – Strangulation (felony), Assault & Battery of Family Member (misdemeanor), Damage Property (misdemeanor), Burglary (felony)

Lorri Denise Smith – Malicious Wounding (felony), Maliciously shoot in Occupied Vehicle (felony), Use of Firearm in Felony (felony), Possession of Firearm with Protective Order in Effect (felony), Violation of Protective Order (felony)

NNPD say Lorri Denise Smith was apprehended in the no hundred block of Jody’s Way. She was wanted for the December 19 shooting of a 23-year-old woman she knew.

After an investigation, police obtained warrants for Smith and took her into custody without incident on December 21, less than 24 hours later.

Members of the HIP Teams, Organized Crime Division, Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Criminal Intelligence Unit and Economic Crimes Unit participated in the sweep.

“Sadly, it’s estimated that at least half of all aggravated assaults in Newport News are domestic-related, meaning something or someone involving the home or family. And, domestic-related incidents are consistently in the top three calls for service and therefore are a major focus area in our efforts to keep the citizens of Newport News safe,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

Chief Drew added that operations like this will continue and future sweeps are planned.

If you find yourself in a dangerous situation, you are advised to call 911. For help with dealing with domestic violence, call Transitions Family Violence Services’ 24-hour crisis hotline at (757) 723-7774.

