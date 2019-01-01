Coast Guard members will get December paycheck in one-time action amid partial government shutdown

NORFOLK, Va. – The Coast Guard said members will get their December 31 paycheck amid the partial government shutdown.

In a news release they said the administration, the Department of Homeland Security and the Coast Guard found a way to pay their workforce on December 31.

This is a one-time action though and it applies to members that served on active duty in the month of December and those reserve military members that drilled prior to the lapse in appropriation, the release said.

Here is the list of people they provided that will get paid:

If you were an active duty military member in December, then you will receive your monthly paycheck on Dec. 31, 2018. That paycheck will include all of the normal pay and allowance benefits (e.g. basic pay, BAH, BAS, etc.).

If you were a reservist that served on active duty during the month of December, you will also receive your monthly paycheck on Dec. 31, 2018 and it will include all of your normal pay and allowance entitlements.

Finally, if you were a reservist that conducted reserve training prior to Dec. 21, 2018, then you will receive the appropriate pay and allowance entitlements on Dec. 31, 2018.

When it comes to the January 15 paycheck, this action does not guarantee payment for that.

The release said, “Meeting active duty and reserve military payroll for January 2019 will require a fiscal year 2019 appropriation, a continuing resolution, or passage of an alternative measure.”

