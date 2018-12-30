Redskins aim to play spoilers in season finale against Eagles

LANDOVER, Md. – It’s a finale without flare for the Redskins, with the playoffs out of the picture, but there’s still motivation for a good portion of the roster.

For guys who are about to be free agents and young players, putting a good performance on tape will be vital for their future prospects. That goes for quarterback Josh Johnson as well, who was signed earlier in December.

“One thing I’ve learned, you don’t want to put bad things on tape because that carries you,” Johnson told media earlier in the week. “This is who you will be next year whether it be on this team or any other team that’s evaluating you and this can ultimately affect your career.”

The Eagles still have playoff hopes with Nick Foles under center after Carson Wentz went down with a back injury. A win and a Vikings loss puts the defending Super Bowl champions back in the postseason.

“We should be trying to play our best game, period,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said.

“I think some of these young guys getting an opportunity to play is a great experience for them and they’re going to want to try and compete and play their best possible game. Some of the veteran guys for sure, same way. We’ve got a lot of character, a lot of class on this team and I expect them to come out and compete.”

The Redskins will be without offensive lineman Ty Neshke (Knee) and receiver Maurice Harris (Concussion), tight end Vernon Davis (Concussion) is listed as doubtful, while wide receiver Josh Doctson (illness), linebacker Ryan Anderson (hamstring), guard Tony Bergstrom (knee and ankle) are all listed as questionable.

Washington and Philadelphia will kickoff at 4:25 p.m.